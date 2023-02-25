Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for IMAX (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

IMAX stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IMAX by 164.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 1,905.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

