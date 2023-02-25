Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.80% from the company’s previous close.

KAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $608,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 14.3% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 228.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

