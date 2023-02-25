Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of BBWI opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

About Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

