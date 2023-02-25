Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.52.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
Shares of BBWI opened at $42.42 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $39.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
About Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.