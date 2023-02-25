Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,317,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,305,534,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.0% during the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 996,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,730,000 after purchasing an additional 229,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 582,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,768,000 after purchasing an additional 61,424 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,520,000 after purchasing an additional 28,416 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $664.75.

BIO stock opened at $480.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $651.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $450.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.01 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 129.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

