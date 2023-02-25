Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,032 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Shares of BE opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $31.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $462.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.36 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 194.49% and a negative net margin of 25.14%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

BE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $140,597.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 5,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $140,597.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,438,971.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,271,733 in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

