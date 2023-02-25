B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $449.36

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.36 ($5.41) and traded as high as GBX 485.90 ($5.85). B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at GBX 481.10 ($5.79), with a volume of 1,062,855 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.76) to GBX 415 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.72) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.99) to GBX 555 ($6.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.02) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 495.63 ($5.97).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,233.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 449.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 394.06.

B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were issued a GBX 20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 2,564.10%.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 486 ($5.85) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($29,263.01). Corporate insiders own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

About B&M European Value Retail

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.