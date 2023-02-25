Brighton Jones LLC Has $420.41 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,980 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 24.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $420,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,394 shares of company stock worth $6,619,426. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com



Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

