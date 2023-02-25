Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSL. CIBC dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.32.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.30. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.29 and a 52-week high of C$11.61.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Senior Officer Erfan Kazemi-Esfahani sold 82,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.29, for a total value of C$598,523.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at C$534,823.56. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

