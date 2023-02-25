Brokers Offer Predictions for Hostess Brands, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Hostess Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hostess Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share.

TWNK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.43.

Hostess Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TWNK opened at $24.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hostess Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,997,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,790,000 after buying an additional 96,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,123,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,736,000 after buying an additional 85,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,887,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,446,000 after buying an additional 320,776 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

