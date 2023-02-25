Brokers Set Expectations for Target Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Target in a research report issued on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $11.06 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

TGT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.30.

TGT stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

