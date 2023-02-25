Brookline Capital Management Comments on CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($8.47) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.50). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.21) per share.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.84) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.66. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,143.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,660,750. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

