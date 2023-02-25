BTIG Research Raises Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $45.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -174.55 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,904.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Stories

