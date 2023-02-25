Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,556 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

BLDR stock opened at $80.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.01. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

