BWS Financial Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2024 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

IPAR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $120.14 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,047,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inter Parfums by 60.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Inter Parfums by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 389,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,756,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

