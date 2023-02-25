Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Stake Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,792,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,454,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CZR stock opened at $50.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

