Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Decreased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 347,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 502,607 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cameco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Cameco in the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

CCJ stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

