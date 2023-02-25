Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 13.73 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.08), with a volume of 5,928,732 shares traded.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £17.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 13.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

See Also

