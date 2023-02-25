Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,426. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Shares of AMZN opened at $93.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.87, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

