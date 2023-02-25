Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 241.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,747,000 after purchasing an additional 414,539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 561.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 432,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after acquiring an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 269.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after acquiring an additional 352,620 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $18,877,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,481,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 167,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CWST. StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Activity

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $106,429.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock worth $1,430,153. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.