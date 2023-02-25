CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.85

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.85 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 19 ($0.23). CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Stock Up 533.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £283,100.00 and a PE ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.48.

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

