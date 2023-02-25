Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 168.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,368,000 after buying an additional 612,692 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after buying an additional 422,355 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 152.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,044,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $39,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $236.17 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

