Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Position Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $335.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

CVCO stock opened at $281.01 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $299.36. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.25.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 27.36 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

