CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.59

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.59 and traded as low as $20.75. CF Bankshares shares last traded at $20.82, with a volume of 1,449 shares trading hands.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). CF Bankshares had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, analysts expect that CF Bankshares Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.19%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in CF Bankshares by 18.1% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 17,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CF Bankshares by 9.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 74,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company which is engaged in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

