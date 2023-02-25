ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in ChampionX by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5,368.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,234,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,235 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 141,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,273,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,213 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.74. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other ChampionX news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,223 shares of company stock worth $4,540,059 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.