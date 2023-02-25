ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter worth $11,837,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 207,976 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 357,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity at ChampionX

In related news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,059 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

