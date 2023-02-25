Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,677 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.54 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.52.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

