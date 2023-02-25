Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Buys 10,109 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,483,787 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 6.8% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,587,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 13,722.8% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 332,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 329,622 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,339,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $599,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,351 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 53,097 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Apple by 13.2% in the third quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $179.61. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.33.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.15.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

