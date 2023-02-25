Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider David A. Pepper Sells 7,932 Shares

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) insider David A. Pepper sold 7,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $959,296.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,003.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $119.03 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day moving average is $118.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after buying an additional 2,668,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CHH shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.38.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Featured Stories

