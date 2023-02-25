Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:TOST opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
