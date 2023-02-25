Christopher P. Comparato Sells 33,333 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.20 and a beta of 1.77. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $26.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Seeyond bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

