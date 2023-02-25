Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Holdings Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clarus were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter worth $126,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 125.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $157,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $370.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.09.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

