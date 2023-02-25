Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 39.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,986 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,531 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth about $486,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 14.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,233 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

