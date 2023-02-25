Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $118.22 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,063 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.6% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $118,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 53.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.15.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $146.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average is $147.33. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

