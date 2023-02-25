CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Position Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,920 shares during the period. CNH Industrial accounts for 1.3% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $107,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNHI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

