Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) by 4,505.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Colliers International Group from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $102.60. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $140.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

