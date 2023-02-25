Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 142,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SESN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the second quarter worth $2,171,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 506.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 201,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 168,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 226.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97.

In other news, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at $283,428.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas R. Cannell sold 53,727 shares of Sesen Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $31,698.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,073 shares in the company, valued at $326,313.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Monica Forbes sold 61,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $36,498.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,506 shares of company stock worth $111,219. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

