Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 38,793 VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 456,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

VBIV opened at $0.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.86.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops an enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

