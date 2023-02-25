Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 51,580 Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 51,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFI. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,884,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 86,006 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,872,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,022 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,249,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development segment. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

