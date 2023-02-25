Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 148.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,791 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213,250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $0.21 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

