Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $62,000 in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 34.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 339,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 164.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 381,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 237,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the third quarter worth about $969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

