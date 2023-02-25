Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $68,000 in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter valued at $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 14,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $176,332.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,681,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,226,300.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $10.62 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.28.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

