Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $73,000 in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CUE. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 31.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Cue Biopharma Price Performance
About Cue Biopharma
Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.