Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $85,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

