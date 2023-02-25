Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,690 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chimerix were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

