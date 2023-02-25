Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $30,000 Investment in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the second quarter worth $47,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the first quarter worth $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.
HOOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.
HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.
