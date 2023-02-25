Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $42,000 Investment in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $6.22 on Friday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

