Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $59,000 Investment in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,304 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 86,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. Asure Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.87 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

Several research firms have commented on ASUR. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

