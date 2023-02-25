Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUP. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Down 2.3 %

Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.63. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 3.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUP. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Superior Industries International from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

