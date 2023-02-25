Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 17,141 Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Clearside Biomedical were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSD stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.24 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.85.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

