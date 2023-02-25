Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

