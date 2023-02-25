Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Position in Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBX. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 51,003 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $80.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBX opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $18.50.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

